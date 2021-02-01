Feminist Goods Co.

For the Hometown Heroes Collective, we teamed up with Nest to celebrate makers nationwide with all kinds of business-boosting support. Part of our class of 2020, Lauren Harbury of Feminist Goods Co. is all about celebrating women (and donating 10 percent of her annual proceeds to charitable orgs of all kinds). Hand cut and glazed, this terracotta daisy dish is perfect for your bedside jewelry stash.