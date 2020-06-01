The Honey Pot Company

Feminine Wipes – Sensitive, 30 Count

$11.99

SENSITIVE SOLUTION: Developed using all-natural materials, these wipes are safe to use daily as part of the Honey Pot Sensitive System. Soothing and healing herbs and ingredients help eliminate odor, keeping the pH of your most sensitive area balanced. CLEAN COMFORT: Each wipe is infused with plant-based ingredients. Oats soothe and diminish itchiness and irritation, acai extract moisturizes and infuses the skin with rich antioxidants, and chamomile reduces inflammation. ALL-NATURAL HERBAL WIPES: Unlike conventional feminine wipes that are treated with pesticides and chlorine, The Honey Pot wipes are made using our gynecologist-approved feminine care system, free of chemicals, parabens, carcinogens, and sulfates. ON-THE-GO FRESHNESS: These wipes come perfectly packaged for travel and on-the-go use. Throw the resealable package in your purse or toiletries bag to feel fresh no matter where you go. These wipes keep you comfortable by wiping away odor-causing bacteria. THE HONEY POT: Founder of the Honey Pot, Bea Feliu-Espada developed a healthy alternative system to conventional feminine care. Each product is 100% natural and powered by Mother Nature, with a focus on balancing, healing, cleansing, and protecting. Trust the hygiene of your personal parts with The Honey Pot - The Future of Feminine Care is Here. This is the first complete feminine care system that cleanses, protects, and balances the most intimate part of the female body. It is powered by herbs, made by women, and 100% natural. The founder of The Honey Pot, Bea Feliu-Espada, was suffering from bacterial vaginosis and couldn’t find relief. One night, an ancestor visited her in a dream and gifted her with a vision to heal herself. With that wisdom, she created these products to solve for what other brands won’t, using the powder of herbs. The Honey Pot Company Feminine Wipes are not flushable, but they are compostable!