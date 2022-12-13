Fellow

Stagg Ekg Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$195.00

STAGG EKG ELECTRIC KETTLE: Simple aesthetic meets powerful design. A gooseneck kettle that pours as good as it looks, it’s made from quality 304 stainless steel with a minimalist base to save space and a 0.9-liter capacity. PRECISION POUR: Stagg EKG's sleek pointed spout is designed for a powerful but precise stream for the optimal pour-over flow rate, and the counterbalanced handle provides a sturdy grip encouraging a slower pour. TEMPERATURE MATTERS: Speed up your brewing process with Stagg EKG and its 1200-watt quick-heating element for boiling water. The to-the-degree temperature control makes perfecting your manual cup of coffee or steeped tea seamless and precise. BREW LIKE A PRO: A sleek LCD screen indicates the desired Set Temp and Real-Time Temp for your drip coffee or tea. Use the built-in Brew Stopwatch to time your extraction and engage the toggle to keep your water hot for up to 60 minutes. FELLOW: Experts in coffee with a love for product design, we at Fellow believe coffee is a journey. We are dedicated to melding beautiful design with flawless functionality to help aficionados and beginners alike find the fun in the brewing process.