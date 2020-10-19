Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Gym Bag
State Bags
Felix Barrel Duffle Bag
$120.00
$44.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Unisex Santiago Duffel Bag
$38.10
$32.30
from
Amazon
BUY
WANDF
Foldable Nylon Gym Bag
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Duffel
$29.94
from
Zappos
BUY
Think Royln
Wingman Bag
$130.80
$98.10
from
Amazon
BUY
More from State Bags
State Bags
Lorimer Backpack
$90.00
from
State Bags
BUY
State Bags
Felix Duffle
$110.00
$79.97
from
Bandier
BUY
State Bags
Colby
$160.00
from
State Bags
BUY
State Bags
Kane
$85.00
from
State Bags
BUY
More from Gym Bag
Adidas
Unisex Santiago Duffel Bag
$38.10
$32.30
from
Amazon
BUY
WANDF
Foldable Nylon Gym Bag
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Duffel
$29.94
from
Zappos
BUY
Think Royln
Wingman Bag
$130.80
$98.10
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted