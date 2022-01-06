Thought

Felicity Organic Cotton Double Breasted Waterproof Mac

£150.00 £89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thought

Double-breasted rain coat with belt New Flurocarbon free waterproof finish, making this our most environmentally friendly waterproof - no harmful chemicals go into this coat Shell is organic cotton, with a waterproof coating This is fully lined in recycled PET - making good use of old plastic bottles Fastens with poppers for easy closure in bitter weather Length of size 12 is 115cm This double-breasted rain coat will last you season after season. It's crafted from organic cotton, with a lining made from recycled plastic bottles. The popper fastening means it's easy to close in the bitter cold, with the addition of a self-fabric tie for this season and we ensured it is completely waterproof with taped seams. This stylish organic coat is designed to have an oversized fit and big enough to layer over your favourite knitwear for a smart, scandi look.