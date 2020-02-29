Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Flowy floral maxi dress featuring a tiered skirt with a V-neckline and voluminous sleeves. Cinched cuffs Ties at neckline A-line silhouette
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Silk-blend Dress
$149.00
from
H&M
BUY
Zimmermann
Honour Strapless Floral Print Jumpsuit
£460.00
£322.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Pixie Market
Beige Maxi Dress
$169.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
OPT
Ivy Dress
$139.00
$97.30
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Free People
promoted
Free People
Dylan Baby Doll Top
$128.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Free People
Bali Serious Swagger Tie Dye Maxi Skirt
$128.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Free People
Gia Jumpsuit
C$169.28
from
Shopbop
BUY
Free People
Gia Jumpsuit
$128.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Midi Floral Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
Pretty Little Thing
Polka Dot Satin Midi Dress
$52.00
$23.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
H&M
Silk-blend Dress
$149.00
from
H&M
BUY
Tibi
Faux Leather Shirtdress
$635.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted