Marc Jacobs

Leather Crossbody Bag

$275.00 $78.74

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

This compact leather crossbody bag holds all of your essentials while staying secure with an adjustable strap. Single adjustable shoulder strap. Top zip closure. Interior features 1 zip pocket. Approx. 7" H x 10" W x 1" D. Approx. 23-25" strap drop. Imported