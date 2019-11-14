Petite 'n Pretty

Featherlight Clear Mascara + Brow Gel

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Petite 'n Pretty's Featherlight Clear Mascara + Brow Gel is a dual-purpose clear finish for natural-looking, subtly defined brows and lashes. The weightless texture, barely-there finish and dermatologist approved formula make it the perfect place to start for a totally tame, polished look.Birds of a feather flock together in this clear finish for brows and lashes. The weightless texture and barely-there finish make it the perfect place to start for a totally tame, polished look. Featherlight is formulated with hair-strengthening panthenol derived from vitamin B5 and a smoothing crosspolymer that helps it brush on easily without feeling tacky. Say hello to your new BFF for natural hold and subtle definition that feels light as feather.What are the highlights: