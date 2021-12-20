Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
£258.05
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Feather-trimmed crepe de chine pajama set
Need a few alternatives?
Sunday Riley
The Big Glow Deluxe Good Genes Kit
BUY
$139.30
$199.00
Amazon
Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
BUY
£258.05
Net-A-Porter
Lively
Gift Card
BUY
$30.00
Lively
Lunya
Digital Gift Card
BUY
$50.00
Lunya
More from Sleeper
Sleeper
Saturn Metallic-knit Shirt & Pants Set
BUY
$245.00
Net-A-Porter
Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
BUY
£258.05
Net-A-Porter
Sleeper
Atlanta Off-the-shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress
BUY
£245.00
Net-A-Porter
Sleeper
Party Pajamas Set With Feathers In Pink
BUY
$290.00
Sleeper
More from Intimates
Sunday Riley
The Big Glow Deluxe Good Genes Kit
BUY
$139.30
$199.00
Amazon
Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
BUY
£258.05
Net-A-Porter
Lively
Gift Card
BUY
$30.00
Lively
Lunya
Digital Gift Card
BUY
$50.00
Lunya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted