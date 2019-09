Opening Ceremony

Feather Trim Hoodie

The OC feather trim hoodie in white is an unexpected update on a versatile outerwear piece. The cropped statement hoodie features a drawstring hood that�s perfect for day to night. Long-sleeve Cropped Drawstring hood Ribbed cuffs Shell: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester Trim: 100% Feathers Made in Dominican Republic