Description A bomber style, slightly oversized jacket, perfect for someone who’s looking for a cool touch. Made from a thick and warm tweed and features roomy front pockets and ample sleeves gathered at the wrists with elastic for extra comfort. Product fit details Daiana is wearing 3XL and her height is 1.69m Line is wearing XL and her height is 1.70m Standard length from shoulder to hem is 55cms (can vary a few cms depending on size, standard length was measured on size XL) The fabric is a thick & warm 100% Cotton tweed Lined with GOTS certified organic cotton It closes with metallic snaps Psst, wanna know who Fe del Mundo is? Known as “the Angel of Santo Tomas”, Fe del Mundo was the first woman admitted to Harvard Medical School and a brilliant pediatrician. During WWII, she cared for 400 children in her Home country. She opened the first children’s hospital in the Philippines and was named the National Scientist of Philippines.