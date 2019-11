Halogen

Faux Shearling Moto Jacket

$179.00 $69.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A fitted jacket with a moto-style zip front makes a refined outer layer in soft faux suede trimmed in plush faux shearling. 26" length (size Medium). Asymmetrical zip closure. Notched collar. Chest zip-welt pockets; front welt pockets. Lined. 100% polyester with 100% polyester faux-shearling trim. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Coats