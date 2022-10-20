United States
Daisy Street
Pu & Faux Fur Trench Coat
£65.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0180666010067; Color Code: 020 Bold belted trench coat by Daisy Street, cut from a lightweight PU fabrication with fluffy faux fur trims. Features an oversized collar with long sleeves, a button placket and a longline hem, complete with an adjustable belted waist. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Spot clean Size + Fit - Model is 170cm/5'7" and wearing size 8