Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Rebecca Taylor
Faux Leather Skirt
$395.00
$263.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
50 Of the Best Buys From Nordstrom's Sale
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Ellis Checked Wool-blend Wrap Skirt
$575.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Realisation Par
The Naomi Wild Things
$180.00
from
Realisation Par
BUY
DETAILS
Michael Kors
Fringe-trimmed Suede Skirt
$3995.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Seamed Asymmetric Hem Slip Skirt
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Rebecca Taylor
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Ruffled Faux-leather Pencil Skirt
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Stretch Texture Dress
$375.00
$150.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Laminated Trench Coat
$1295.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Leopard Print Silk Ruched Dress
$550.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Sandro
Short Knit Skirt
$245.00
$171.50
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Parker
Kylie Combo Skirt
$298.00
$208.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Button Front Floaty Midi Skirt
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted