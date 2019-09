Addition Elle

Faux-leather Short Shirt Dress

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Addition Elle

Stunning plus size button-down dress, expertly-crafted from vegan leather for an edgy street-style or office look, that remains elegant in its flattering fit and flare silhouette defined by princess seams and a self-tying belt at the waist. Features - Short sleeves - Shirt collar - Back yoke - Raw edge - 50-in length