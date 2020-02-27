Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Tibi
Faux Leather Shirtdress
$635.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
Faux Leather Shirtdress
Need a few alternatives?
Saloni
Alena Silk Midi Dress
$725.00
$290.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Tiger-print Crepe Wrap Midi Dress
$250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Checked Cotton-poplin Wrap Dress
$350.00
$140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Gala Dress
C$430.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Tibi
Tibi
Celia Drape Jumpsuit
$750.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Tristan Plaid Blazer
$795.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Nylon Cargo Pant
$395.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Dry Loop Terry Tank
$195.00
from
Tibi
BUY
More from Dresses
Tibi
Faux Leather Shirtdress
$635.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Stateside
Poplin Shirtdress
$184.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Contrast Stitch Midi Column Shirt Dress
$72.00
$25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Target x Who What Wear
Puff 3/4 Sleeve Button-down Dresspuff 3/4 Sleeve Button
$36.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted