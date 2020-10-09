Ginasy

Faux Leather Leggings

$39.99 $26.76

Buy Now Review It

95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Imported Elastic closure Note: Choose the size according to our Chat. XS-Waist 23"-26"/Hips 32"-34",S-Waist 26"-28"/Hips 34"-37",M-Waist 28"-30"/Hips 37"-41", L-Waist 30"-34"/Hips 41"-44",XL-Waist 34"-38"/Hips 44"-47",XXL-Waist 38"-42"/Hips 47"-51" Stretchable and fits your body size. These sleek, faux-leather leggings have a high-rise profile and minimalist aesthetic. Features: Stretchy, soft, comfortable, non see through, slim fit, wet look, high waist, full-Length, high quality material, youthful, sexy. The high waisted band tucks in your waistline and hides any rolls, while the smooth tapered legs give you an elongated slimming look. Wash: recommend Hand wash cold | Do not bleach | Hang Dry