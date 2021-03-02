A New Day

Faux Leather Anorak Jacket

$50.00

At Target

Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyurethane Lining Fabric: Taffeta Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Length: Below Hip Features: Long Sleeve, Front Full Length Zipper Sock Cuff Type: Rolled Cuff Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Features: Water-Resistant Construction Pockets: Front Flap Pocket, Chest Flap Pocket Fabric Treatment: Faux Leather Garment lapel details: No Lapels Color Specific Description: Off-White Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 79643757 UPC: 191905653092 Item Number (DPCI): 283-00-0266 Origin: Imported Description Top off your weekend-to-weekday attire with this stylish Faux Leather Anorak Jacket from A New Day™. Made from a lightweight and water-resistant fabric with taffeta lining for comfy wear, this long-sleeve anorak jacket features a front-length zipper closure with snap closures for quick and easy dressing. Tailored in below-hip length for convenient layering, this anorak jacket features a belted waistline for a shapely silhouette, and it comes with chest and front flap pockets to keep your hands warm while offering a spot to keep your essentials close by. Layer it over any outfit for added protection when it starts to rain without sacrificing your style. We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see below for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills — another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. Water Resistant Fabric resists water for comfort and long-lasting use