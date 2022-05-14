NOLAST

Faux Jasmine Branches

$18.93

Buy Now Review It

10 pieces jasmine flowers. Add a fresh pop of color to your wreaths, arrangements or other craft projects with this Jasmine artificial flowers 29.5 inches long. The size of the flower is carefully designed, and it can show the best effect almost anywhere. Made of paper and plastic stems, the plastic stems can be bent to suit vases of different sizes. Reasonable in price and Excellent in quality. Perfect decorative flowers for office,leisure, bedroom, living room, coffee table, windowsill,Balcony and so on. Free for own style DIY