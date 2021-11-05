Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
VS PINK
Faux Fur Slipper
$24.95
Buy Now
Review It
At VS Pink
Sizes S (5/6), M (7/8), L (9/10) Plush faux fur Partially made from recycled materials Imported GRS polyester 11193250
Need a few alternatives?
VS PINK
Faux Fur Slipper
BUY
$24.95
VS Pink
Ugg
Coquette Genuine Shearling Slipper
BUY
$119.95
Nordstrom
Ugg
Tazz Mule
BUY
$120.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Renew Slipper
BUY
$65.00
Everlane
More from VS PINK
VS PINK
Campus Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
$42.95
VS Pink
VS PINK
Varsity Long Sleeve Crew Tee & Legging Set
BUY
$59.95
VS Pink
VS PINK
Cozy Sleep Jogger
BUY
$34.95
VS Pink
VS PINK
Plush Robe
BUY
$49.95
VS Pink
More from Mules & Clogs
VS PINK
Faux Fur Slipper
BUY
$24.95
VS Pink
Ugg
Coquette Genuine Shearling Slipper
BUY
$119.95
Nordstrom
Ugg
Tazz Mule
BUY
$120.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Renew Slipper
BUY
$65.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted