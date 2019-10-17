Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Violeta
Faux-fur Lining Coat
$119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Midi design. Faux-suede. Fur interior. Long sleeve. Two side welt pockets. Exposed finish. Press stud fastening.
Need a few alternatives?
VITALSIGN
Pink Quilted Jacket With Unbalanced Pocket
$166.00
$139.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Boon The Dress
Caramel Faux Fur Coat
$259.00
$149.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
FloAtelier
Quilted Jacket
$105.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Rains
Holographic Overcoat
$185.00
from
Rains
BUY
More from Violeta
More from Outerwear
promoted
Mango
Pockets Leather Jacket
$249.99
from
Mango
BUY
VITALSIGN
Pink Quilted Jacket With Unbalanced Pocket
$166.00
$139.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Boon The Dress
Caramel Faux Fur Coat
$259.00
$149.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Addition Elle
Double Breasted Wool-blend Coat
$149.00
$99.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted