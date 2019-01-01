Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Short faux fur jacket with concealed hook-and-eye ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
These 4 H&M Holiday Pieces Are SO Wearable
by
Alison Ives
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Three Dots
Sequin Bomber Jacket
$176.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry
Colorblock Cotton Car Coat
$2895.00
$1736.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blazer
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Helmut
Slub Blazer
$179.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tunic With Embroidery
$69.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Convertible Backpack
$39.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
AMI
Patchwork Jacket
$715.00
$500.50
from
Ami Alexandre Matiussi
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Niels Iii
$265.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
