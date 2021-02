H&M

Faux Fur Indoor Slippers

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Indoor slippers in soft faux fur. Open toes and finely fluted soles. Composition Upper: Polyester 100% Sole: Thermoplastic rubber 100% Lining and insole: Polyester 100% Art. No. 0960381001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large