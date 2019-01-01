Search
Products fromShopHandbagsClutches
Shrimps

Faux Fur Handbag With Imitation Pearl Handles

$595.00$356.98
At Nordstrom
A boxy little handbag is crafted in luscious faux fur and topped with intricate, luminous imitation-pearl handles.
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts To Buy From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
by Ray Lowe