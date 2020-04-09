Taryn Rose

Fausta

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The Taryn Rose® Fausta is the perfect fusion of style and comfort. This sandal is designed with a croc-embossed leather upper, and features an easy adjustable strap and a molded sole. Open toe. Hook-and-loop closure. Signature rivet. Breathable leather lining. Cushioned PORON footbed. Signature rose-designed leather and TPU outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in. Weight: 8 oz. Platform Height: 1⁄2 in.