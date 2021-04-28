AllModern

Farrah 3 Piece Seating Group

$700.00 $293.99

Relax in the sun on your patio or porch with this three-piece seating group! Inspired by mid-century design, each chair showcases a curvaceous, one-piece seat featuring perforated holes for quick-drying, while four gas injection-molded legs add to the mod appeal. Measuring 33" H x 24" W x 28" D overall, each chair has a 15" seat height and a 300 lbs. weight capacity. Measuring 15.7" H x 39.4" W x 23.6" D overall, a matching coffee table provides a perfect platform for appetizers and drinks at your next backyard bash!