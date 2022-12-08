Reformation

Farfalle Cashmere Sweater Mini Dress

$278.00 $194.60

RIP bikini season. The Farfalle is a fitted, mini dress with a scoop neckline and collar. It has long, bell sleeves with a small slit. It's soft and stretchy for an extra comfortable feel. We’re working to eliminate virgin cashmere–and its big carbon footprint–with our new 90% recycled, 10% virgin cashmere. It's not perfect (yet), but it has 87% less of the carbon impact than conventional cashmere, and 100% of the cuteness.