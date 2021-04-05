Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Shorts
Athleta
Farallon Bermuda
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Athleta
Fulfillment Method - Pickup or Ship Pickup - Free Select a size for pickup options Ship to an Address - FREE ($50 MIN)
Need a few alternatives?
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie Kimberly Shorts
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Levi's
Levi's Women's Plus-size 501 Original Shorts
BUY
$34.99
Amazon
Old Navy
High-waisted Printed Linen-blend Plus-size Shorts -- 5-inch Inseam
BUY
$27.00
$29.99
Old Navy
Forever21 Plus
Plus Size Juicy Couture Shorts
BUY
$22.99
Forever21
More from Athleta
Athleta
Exhale Printed Bra D-dd+
BUY
$54.00
Athleta
Athleta
Elation Printed 7/8 Tight
BUY
$89.00
Athleta
Athleta
Farallon Bermuda
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
Athleta
Farallon Short
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
More from Shorts
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie Kimberly Shorts
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Levi's
Levi's Women's Plus-size 501 Original Shorts
BUY
$34.99
Amazon
Old Navy
High-waisted Printed Linen-blend Plus-size Shorts -- 5-inch Inseam
BUY
$27.00
$29.99
Old Navy
Forever21 Plus
Plus Size Juicy Couture Shorts
BUY
$22.99
Forever21
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted