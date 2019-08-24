Search
Wet n Wild

Fantasy Makers Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter- Moonstone Mystique

$5.99
At Wet n Wild
The innovative Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter you fell in love with now with a hauntingly dark twist. Get a truly unique unicorn glow with this ultra-saturated, high impact, shimmering pearl powder that blends easily for a beautiful rainbow highlight. Featuring micro-fine pearl pigments which combine to create a targeted multi-color glow. Use each majestic shade individually for a precise pop of radiance or swirl together to achieve an everlasting glow.
