Fantasy For Her G-spot Stimulate-her Vibe In Purple

Product Description She used the remote control to turn on the quiet vibration. Wow. Both motors were strong and they excited her clit and G-Spot at the same time. She pressed the remote again to increase the intensity and her eyelids fluttered as pleasure built inside her. Leaving exactly zero pleasure possibilities behind, the Fantasy For Her collections G-Spot Stimulate Her re-vamps a classic shape by adding tingly clitoral and anal attention plus feverish heat to a curvy g-targeting penetrator. In short, this vibe was 100% designed with earth shattering, head-board rattling orgasm as its endgame. Angled up and out on a nice flexible stem, the Stimulate-Her's insertable arm penetrates with ease- the largest point is the rounded head. Once inside, it naturally seeks the G thanks to a dramatic bend and purposeful curviness- cup the smooth rocker base in hand to nudge the shaft closer to sweet spots. A dedicated motor at the very tip throbs and pulses through 20 patterns of all-powerful pleasure. Meanwhile, the base of the Stimulate-Her is ready to get going on some very important business of its own! Butterfly inspired, the curvy shape angles up to reach the clitoris. A separate motor synced to the one above guarantees equally powerful attention to the be-all of sweet spots while a devious little anal tickler teases from behind. The entire vibe is flexible, so you'll be able to meld it to your individual shape. Finally, a internal heating function can be activated with a separate button for some stimulating warmth (up to 40 Celsius/104 Fahrenheit). A wireless remote is included to power the Stimulate-Her from a distance, the vibe can also be fully controlled using the built-in interface. Please note that the remote will not activate the warming feature. In super-silky silicone, the G-Spot Stimulate-Her is easy to clean and maintain. Before and after use, wash well with some warm water and antibacterial soap, or spray down with a good toy care fluid/foam. as with any silicone toy, always go for a favorite water-b