ALEXACHUNG

Fantastic Red Flocked Sweatshirt

$255.00
At ALEXACHUNG
Isn't talking just ever so tiresome? Should someone ask how you are for the eleventh time that morning then we suggest you should simply point at your jumper, smile and carry on with your day.
Featured in 1 story
Alexa Chung's 'Fantastic' Collection Just Landed
by Alice Casely-Hayford