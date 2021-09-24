Curvy Kate

Fallen Angel Balcony Bra

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

This is a UK-sized bra. See our size chart or contact a Bra Fit Expert to get the right fit. Features Feel angelic in this beautifully patterned balcony bra Unlined, mesh underwire cups with darted seams Delicate embroidery adds a feminine flair Flexible boning at the side seams for extra support External support slings lift and center breasts in cup Fully adjustable double stretch straps for a custom fit 3 column, 2 row hook and eye back closure Sheer tulle and soft mesh wings Style #ST012100 Content Body: 100% Polyester Satin: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported