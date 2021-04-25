12LegsCuriosities

Fake Pink Cherry Cake

$34.95

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

If you need an order by a specific date, please contact me prior to purchasing so we can discuss your need by date, current product needs and delivery options. Please note: My Listing's "in stock" section does not mean this is the amount that is ready to ship...this lets you know how many are available to purchase. For your consideration, 12 Legs is excited to present another design from our "Heavenly Cakes" Collection... Inspired by cakes from the colorful pages of retro cookbooks, this dreamy, creamy cake. This listing is for one pink swirly, twirly, dreamy lightweight fake bake cake, which is a single layer and approx. 6.25" w and 4.5" h from the base of the cupcake to the top of the cherry. Cake is very lightweight. Perfect for displaying on your cake stand or for displaying your cake toppers. If you need a particular size of cake or flavor, convo us and we can let us know which sizes we have in stock and list a CUSTOM ORDER FOR YOU. Cake is topped with sparkly glitter for a little glitz. More to come from this yummy series! Our faux "cakes" are made 100% by hand in our 12 Legs "Fake Bake" Kitchen, with our secret inedible recipe and are truly a labor of love process. These cakes are too cute and are intended to be used for holiday decor or anytime decor (not eaten ;). Please note that his ornament IS NOT A TOY, SHOULD NOT BE PLACED NEAR FLAMES OR WATER AND IS DEFINITELY NOT EDIBLE. Contact Information: All questions regarding merchandise, shipping information, order requests, should be sent prior to bidding. We will respond to your questions and order requests within 24 hours or sooner. Forms of Payments and Shipping Info... We accept payments via paypal.com. Our shipping charges will be based on shipping via USPS Priority Mail. We also purchase a delivery confirmation so you can track your orders. A flat fee of $8.00 will be charged for shipping/handling for the 48 states located within the U.S. We are happy to combine multiple purchases in order to save the buyer shipping charges. Additional shipping will be required for Hawaii and Alaska. At this time we are only offering shipping for a few international countries. Please verify that we ship to your country prior to bidding and in order to get shipping costs internationally since all shipping costs will vary based on country. If you would like to have your item shipped via another method, please contact 12 legs. Policies and Returns... We guarantee 100% satisfaction for all of our merchandise. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, return within 3 days for a full refund for merchandise. Unfortunately, merchandise must be returned at buyer’s expense. Seller is not responsible for replacing lost or stolen merchandise. Lost or stolen merchandise must be filed via the insurance purchased by buyer, however, we will help in any way we can. ALL SALES ARE FINAL ON CUSTOM ORDERS. All information and items listed and described are considered property or 12 Legs Curiosities and Cards. All right reserved. 12 Legs Curiosities 2011/2013/2014/2015/2017