Nick Cave

Faith, Hope, And Carnage

Faith, Hope and Carnage is a meditation on faith, art, music, freedom, grief and love. Created from more than forty hours of intimate conversations with Sean O'Hagan, it is a profoundly thoughtful exploration, in Cave's own words, of what really drives his life and creativity. The book examines questions of faith, art, music, freedom, grief, and love. It draws candidly on Cave's life, from his early childhood to the present day, his loves, his work ethic, and his dramatic transformation in recent years. From a place of considered reflection, Faith, Hope and Carnage offers ladders of hope and inspiration from a true creative visionary.