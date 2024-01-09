Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Ellis Brooklyn
Fairy Tales Rollerball Gift Set
$96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mecca
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
$72.00
Diptyque
Ellis Brooklyn
Fairy Tales Rollerball Gift Set
BUY
$96.00
Mecca
Le Labo
Lavande 31 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$230.00
Le Labo
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
£58.00
Diptyque
More from Ellis Brooklyn
Ellis Brooklyn
Vanilla Milk Eau De Parfum
BUY
$173.00
Mecca
Ellis Brooklyn
Iso Gamma Super Eau De Parfum
BUY
$160.00
Mecca
Ellis Brooklyn
West Eau De Parfum
BUY
$108.00
Ellis Brooklyn
Ellis Brooklyn
Vanilla Milk Eau De Parfum
BUY
$108.00
Ellis Brooklyn
More from Fragrance
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
$72.00
Diptyque
Ellis Brooklyn
Fairy Tales Rollerball Gift Set
BUY
$96.00
Mecca
Le Labo
Lavande 31 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$230.00
Le Labo
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
£58.00
Diptyque
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted