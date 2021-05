The Fifth Label

Faded Denim Mini Skirt

With its exposed front zipper, this cute denim mini clearly has an edgy side. Wear it with an oversized tee and boots during the day and a bodysuit when you're ready to take it dancing. - True to size - High rise - Mini length - Exposed front zip - A-line silhouette - Front patch pockets - Midweight, slightly stretchy fabric