First Aid Beauty

Facial Radiance Pads

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads brighten your skin with non-irritating botanical extracts for a clear and youthful appearance. Lemon peel and licorice root extracts target hyperpigmentation while lactic and glycolic acids reduce wrinkles for a glowing complexion. Cucumber and Indian gooseberry extracts calm inflammation while hyaluronic acid and white tea extract hydrate and protect your skin.