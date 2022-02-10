PYUNKANG YUL

Facial Essence Toner

$12.16

🌿 WHY PYUNKANG YUL? - Along with know-how recipe of Pyunkang Yul Eastern Medicine Clinic, specialized in treating skin and respiratory diseases for about 50 years, the toner helps to calm angry skin comfortably by carefully selected ingredients found in nature and rigorous testing. 🌿 ONLY 7 ESSENTIAL INGREDIENTS FOR HEALTHY SKIN - We harvests only bare, essential, natural ingredients, carefully formulated to help your skin rediscover youth. We believe cosmetics is a means of protecting the skin so that we have opted to remove all unnecessary chemical substances from their products to utilize only the minimum, safest components to protect and provide respite to your tired and irritated skin 🌿 DEEPLY ABSORBING - Milk Vetch root extract, the essential ingredient of the toner, much more deeply absorbed into the skin and sufficiently moisturizing than purified water. Moreover, the isoflavonoids in the Milk Vetch root improves skin elasticity through antioxidants. 🌿 CONDENSED TEXTURE SUITABLE FOR DRY AND COMBINATION SKIN TYPES - The toner has an essence-like dense texture and concentrates active ingredients into the product. The product is dermatologically tested and verified as a zero-irritation product. The toner perfectly absorbs into the skin without being sticky and can replace the cream, or can be applied after the cream 🌿 PRODUCT AUTHENTICITY & 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - We suggest to buy from the official brand seller, which is “PYUNKANG YUL”. We verify that the products are 100% GENUINE and promise 100% REFUND in case of skin troubles caused by product within one month.