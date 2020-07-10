Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Face Tape Foundation
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tarte
A full-coverage foundation without the full feel!
Need a few alternatives?
bareMinerals
Original Loose Powder Foundation Spf 15
$32.00
from
bareMinerals
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
$26.25
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Sisley Paris
Phyto-teint Éclat Fluid Foundation
$122.00
$61.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Shiseido
Waso Colour-smart Day Moisturiser Oil Free Spf 30
£35.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from Tarte
Tarte
Maracuja Tinted Hydrator
$29.00
from
Tarte
BUY
Tarte
Face Tape Foundation
$39.00
from
Tarte
BUY
Tarte
Sea Hydrocealer Concealer
C$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Tarte
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
£20.00
from
QVC UK
BUY
More from Makeup
Emolyne
Metamorphosis Velvet Semi-matte Lipstick
£21.00
from
Emolyne
BUY
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25.00
$18.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Kosas
10-second Eyeshadow
$28.00
$14.00
from
Kosas
BUY
bareMinerals
Original Loose Powder Foundation Spf 15
$32.00
from
bareMinerals
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted