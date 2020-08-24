Illesteva

Face Shield

$49.00

With their original intention to create the face shields for friends, family and Illesteva staff, the brand began production of the shield at the start of New York's mandatory shutdown. This was the company’s first time producing personal protective equipment. Due to an overwhelming amount of support from customers, Illesteva decided to make the face shield available for purchase. Throughout the pandemic, Illesteva has had the opportunity to gift healthcare professionals and medical workers face shields, including those on staff at Mount Sinai Miami and those who've reached out on social media. Taking their charitable contributions a step further, the brand has decided to donate a portion of sales from all face shields to support the health care heroes of New York Presbyterian.