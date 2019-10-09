Haus Laboratories

Face Masque Armor Sticker

$25.00

Reinvent yourself in seconds with ARMOR MASQUE NO. 1, a collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen. A favorite of makeup artist Sarah Tanno to use on Lady Gaga for fast, backstage makeup changes, these reusable stickers in a black shimmer finish instantly transform any look to expert level. Designed to flatter every face and eye shape, these longwearing, multi-piece stickers can be mixed and matched for endless creations. Longwearing Cruelty-Free, Vegan About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and reinvention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules. Ingredients Polyethylene (Cas# 9002-88-4), Acrylates Copolymer