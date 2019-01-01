Olay

Face Masks By Olay, Clay Charcoal Facial Mask Stick, Pore Detox Black Charcoal, 1.7 Oz

Hit the reset button on stressed skin, without the mess! Our Clay Face Mask Sticks are a skin care staple — formulated with premium Kaolin clay that micro-exfoliates to remove skin-dulling impurities without drying out. Our Pore Detox mask with black charcoal draws out impurities from deep within pores, reducing their appearance and leaving skin soft, refined and revived. And since black charcoal is known to be tough on oil, this Pore Detox Black Charcoal Mask Stick is perfect for your T-zone or for an allover deep clean. This easy-to-apply mask lets you precisely target certain areas on your face, so you can multi-mask for whatever your skin needs. Its convenient stick form lets you take masking anywhere—and without the mess!