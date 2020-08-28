LoveShackFancy

Face Mask

$20.00

Each mask is made with leftover LSF fabric. Maximum 30 per order. A percent of proceeds will be donated to support front line workers. Please note this is not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment. The use of this mask is not intended to replace any other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19. We encourage you to continue to follow CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and avoid touching your face.