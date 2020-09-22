Maskup

Face Mask

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Maskup

Meet Masksup - the perfect stylish alternative to the standard preventative mask. Our Mask is perfect for Summer with the ultra lightweight breathable microfiber outer layer. Functions: Specially crafted to filter out PM 2.5 particles, our masks prevent the wearer from dust, pollen, shavings, mold, biologics & other microscopic airborne contaminants found in poor air quality. Masksup is tested and certified as FFP2, with minimum of 99% prevention against particles down to the size of 0.1µm. Eco Friendly: Each of our masks can be reused up to 60 times and is designed with eco-friendly material: NATURAL LATEX to minimize our impact on the environment while promoting ethical responsibility. Design: Each mask created by Masksup is designed with a bold print or colorful on-trend pattern that captures your unique sense of style perfectly. Caution: This product contains natural rubber latex which may cause allergic reactions.