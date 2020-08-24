Eucerin

Face Cream Hyaluron Vitamin C Booster + Hyaluronic Acid

Eucerin Face Cream Hyaluron Vitamin C Booster + Hyaluronic Acid 1 x 8mlA fast-absorbing booster that strengthens and smooths skin while plumping up wrinkles. Skin looks fresher and more radiant in just seven daysEucerin Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster is clinically and dermatologically proven to strengthen skin and plump up wrinkles. Skin is smoother, fresher, more radiant and younger-looking in just seven days. You’re looking for an anti-aging serum with anti-oxidative benefits: Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster contains 10% pure and freshly-activated Vitamin C and Licochalcone A – both powerful anti-oxidants.The innovative packaging of Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster ensures that the 10% pure Vitamin C is freshly-activated. This means that it is at its most powerful and the formula gives your skin the radiance boost it needs. Skin looks and feels revitalized and rejuvenated after just seven days of use.An anti-aging serum with 10% pure and freshly-activated Vitamin C for all skin types. - Anti-aging serum - With 10% pure and freshly-activated Vitamin C- For all skin types - Strengthens skin and plumps up wrinkles- Smoother, fresher and more radiant skin in 7 days- Non-comedogenic- Excellent make-up base - Light pleasant fragrance