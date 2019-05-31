St. Ives

Face Care Energizing Coffee

C$4.57

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

We're superfans of everything nature. We create products that are inspired by nature. Our products contain ingredients like fuzzy apricot, milky coconut, zingy cranberry and creamy shea butter and we use 100% natural exfoliants like crushed walnut shell powder in most of our face scrubs, 100% naturally sourced moisturizers in our body lotions and 100% naturally sourced extracts in our body washes. Nothing brightens up your morning like the smell of fresh coffee. Use St. Ives® Energizing Coconut & Coffee Scrub 3‐4 times a week for fresh skin that glows. Made with 100% naturally sourced exfoliants, this scrub will polish away little imperfections and let’s you bring on the energy of the day with pampered, soft skin. This scrub is paraben free, dermatologist tested, oil free, and non-comedogenic (which means it won't clog pores!). How to use: 1. Squeeze a small amount of scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin. 2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to awaken your skin. 3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose. 4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel. 5. Avoid contact with eyes. if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.