Queer Eye

Fabry Modern Sofa

$382.58

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Plush and generously padded back cushioning and thick 6” seat cushions retains its shape for years to come. Each seat is designed with a perfect pitch to promote good posture and provide exceptional comfort even during long periods of sitting. Versatile design allows for adaptable use in various industries including education, hospitality, and commercial or office spaces. Deep pocket coils wrapped in foam adds to the comfort and support of your visitors. Steel back frame with sturdy stainless steel legs for extra support.