Leaf & Clay

‘fab’ Pot

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Leaf & Clay

The 'Fab' Pot is cute succulent pot with a ton of personality! This succulent pot is the perfect size for any of our 2.5"-4" variety plants. SPECIFICATIONS Pot Dimensions: 4.5 Wide x 4.75" Tall Material: Stoneware *General appearance, size, shape, and color of the pot may vary slightly. Plant not included.