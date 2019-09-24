Pure Skin Face Cleanser is a luxurious, irritant-free cleanser that gently removes makeup, dirt and grime. Ultra Repair Cream is a rich, whipped emollient that hydrates your skin from head to toe, while providing immediate relief and long-lasting protection for dry, distressed skin, even eczema. It is clinically proven to increase hydration by 169% immediately upon application. Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer is a soothing, nourishing face moisturizer that leaves skin soft and hydrated. Facial Radiance Intensive Peel is a non-abrasive, extra-strength at-home exfoliating peel that helps resurface, smooth and brighten skin. Ultra Repair Lip Therapy is a long-lasting lip treatment that helps moisturize, protect and soothe dry, chapped lips.