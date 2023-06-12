FitFlop

F-mode Leather Flatform Toe-post Sandals

$110.00

These stacked sandals will instantly lift your everyday styling. We've set a sleek upper – featuring a timeless triangular vamp – on a chunky, yet lightweight, sole. Cool. Easy. Modern. Crafted in smooth high-quality leather, with minimal stitching for a super clean finish. All-leather linings and toe posts are soft against your feet. On a flatform-version of our triple-density Microwobbleboard™ midsole – delivering unbeatable ergonomics, cloud-like cushioning (and longer-looking legs). Contemporary, comfortable and – thanks to the pared back aesthetic and classic colors – they'll work with virtually everything in your closet. Upper Material:Leather Lining Material:Leather (upper & footbed) Fastening:Slip-On Outsole:Slip-Resistant Rubber Technology:Microwobbleboard Standard